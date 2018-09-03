Share:

KASUR-A man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a rickshaw in Pattoki Saddr here the other day. According to police, Afzal was on his way on a plateless motorbike. Near Chak 22 Rukanpura, he was hit head-on by an oncoming rickshaw. As a result, he was killed on the spot. The Pattoki Saddr police registered a case.

Miner's breach

inundates land

A two-acre piece of land was inundated following the occurrence of a breach in miner 'Fateh Muhammad Rajbah' at Kanganpur here the other day.

According to locals, two to three acres of land were flooded with canal water after a breach occurred in local miner 'Fateh Muhammad Rajbah'. "We are facing great difficulties as none of the officials concerned have reached to plug the breach," said the locals.