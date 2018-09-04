Share:

SHIKARPUR - A villager was gunned down over trivial issue by unknown armed persons at Lodra village in the limits of Sultan Kot police station on Monday.

A villager identified as Abdul Ghaffar, 55, Kehar by caste was shot dead by his rivals over petty issues outside the village and ran away from place of firing.

Area police reached on the spot and shifted the body to Sultankot Rural Health Centre (RHC) for autopsy and later, handed over the body to his heirs. The bone of contention was said to be trivial issue of playing cricket outside their village by their kids of Kehar community men.

The area police lunched a manhunt into the matter.

Neither an FIR was registered nor the police have succeeded in arresting assailants till filling of this news file.

MAN DIED

A man was killed while four persons were injured in a pile-up took place between a car and donkey carts next to Mongar Waah (irrigation canal) at Shikarpur-Larkana Indus Highway on Monday.

A fast moving car heading to Larkana from Ghari Yasin collided with two donkey carts owing to over speeding, resultantly, a donkey-cart rider identified as Abdul Aziz Odho, 25, died on the spot while his brother Salman, Babar and a car driver were injured while two donkeys were also killed on the spot.

Rescue teams shifted the injured and the body to Ghari Yasin Hospital from where the dead body of deceased handed over to his heirs while two injured Salman and Babar referred to Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Larkana for medical treatment due to their precarious condition after providing them first aid.