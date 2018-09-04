Share:

LAHORE - A 32-year-old man was shot dead and his wife wounded seriously in a brazen gun attack in Islampura police precincts early on Monday.

Police said the couple was targeted by relatives of the girl over love-marriage. Muhammad Tanveer died on the spot while his wife Nida was rushed to hospital with bullet wounds. Rescue workers said the condition was the girl was said to be stable.

Resident of Pani Wala Talaab, Tanveer and his wife riding on a motorcycle were coming back home after visiting a park when four gunmen stopped them on a busy road in Islampura.

The gunmen opened straight fire on the couple with pistols. As a result, Tanveer sustained two bullets in the head and died instantly. His wife Nida also received bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital on an ambulance. The attackers fled on their motorcycles.

The police registered a criminal case (under section 302, 324, and 109 of the PPC) on the complaint of Muhammad Shakeel, elder brother of the deceased.

Four relatives of the girl including Kamran, Shani, Omar, and Awais are nominated as accused persons in the FIR.

The police were investigating the incident with no arrest made yet.