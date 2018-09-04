Share:

Minister vows to better Thalassaemia programme

Punjab Minister for Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that to make Thalassaemia programme more effective advanced training of concerned staff will be arranged. She was chairing a meeting to review Thalassaemia programme on Monday. The Minister directed that blood donation drive should be continued on permanent basis. “Thalassaemia was a genetic problem and through public awareness it could be mostly avoided, also in case of cousin marriage blood test before wedding is important way of prevention” she observed. The Minister promised that all problems being faced by Thalassaemia programme managers will be solved . “During the current year an amount of Rs.100 millions has been spent and Punjab Government will be moved to allocate further amount of Rs70 millions” said Dr Yasmin Rashid. Meanwhile during a briefing by Project Management Unit (PMU) the Minister for Health directed that the companies which were supervising outsourced health facilities should be bound to extend their expertise to health department. She said advanced training of CT scan technicians will also be assured. “Doctors should continue study of research work in health sciences even after coming in practical life” she advised. Minister health directed that process of issuance of health insurance cards to all districts should be completed by the end of November.–Staff Reporter

Samiullah vows to free Punjab from food adulteration

Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry has vowed to make Punjab free from adulteration and directed Punjab Food Authority to devise a special policy in collaboration with all concerned departments for elimination of oestrogens and oxytocin injections, which are injected to cows to increase milk production. He also directed authority to continue vigorously its crackdown on substandard food points across Punjab. He was addressing media persons after presiding over a meeting with officials of PFA at PFA Headquarters on Monday. Samiullah Chaudhry said that special decisions would be taken for the betterment of the authority and to enable and expand the PFA’s structure. He informed food experts to be added in the PFA Board as a member to bring more reforms and improvement in it. Minister has urged to expand the circle of an awareness campaign for creating awareness among students and masses. He also urged ensuring merit and transparency in recruitments to the authority. Minister has admired the role of PFA’s Laboratories in order to control the adulteration in Punjab. He directed to functional the laboratories in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala by completing the work on it as soon as possible. He said that I’ll not sit silently till the elimination of adulteration. Director General PFA Muhammad Usman briefed Minister about the progress of the authority and its ongoing projects. He has ensured Minister to accelerate the pace of work for getting fruitful results in future, added that PFA is utilizing all available resources for the reforms of PFA and to ensure the provision of healthy food.–Staff Reporter

Prize distribution ceremony at PU

The Punjab University will organise prize distribution ceremony for position-holders of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination, 2018 on September 10 at 9:30am at Al-Raazi Hall. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed will be the chief guest on the occasion. Also the Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) will hold a seminar on "An Overview of Food Safety & Nutritional Policies in the Western World: An Opportunity for Pakistan to Benefit from the Experience" Tuesday (today) at 10am at its premises. Director Food Health Canada Dr Atiq Rehman will throw light on the topic.–Staff Reporter

Transfer, postings

Punjab Government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders. As per the notification, Saira Saeed was posted as secretary Energy. Wildlife DG Rashid Kamal Rahman, PDMA DG Mudassar Waheed Malik and Faisalabad Development Authority DG Yawar Hussain have been directed to report S&GAD as OSD. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Planning Shazia Chaudhry was also posted as OSD. Ahsan Waheed was posted as MD Punjab government servants Housing foundation. ADCG Rawalpindi Saira Hayat was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Finance Department. Meanwhile, two Commissioners of Faisalabad Asif Iqbal and Dera Ghazi Khan Gulzar Gulzar Ahmad were promoted to grade-20 on regular basis and were directed to continue on their present posting. –Staff Reporter