SIALKOT-Two accused forcibly molested a minor boy in village Nika Kaila-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil. Accused Rehan and Bilal took away Riazul Haq's minor Umer (10) to the nearby fields, where they molested him. The accused fled away after sodomy. The victim was admitted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition. Bambaanwala police have registered a case with no arrest.