SARGODHA/SIALKOT-An MNA and 11 other PML-N leaders absconded from an anti terrorism court as their bail was dismissed in a case of delivering instigative speeches and shouting slogans against the state institutions in front of a returning officer’s office.

Cantonment police had filed a case against MNA Dr Zulfiquar Bhatti, his son Najaf Bhatti, brother Sarfraz Bhatti and 200 other accused for targeting the state institutions in their instigative speeches and slogans during general elections held on 25th of July under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.

The eleven accused including Dr Zulfiquar Bhatti, his son and brother got interim bail from the court till 3rd of September. The ATC judge had rejected their interim bail petitions. As the court declared its decision, the MNA along with other accused fled away from the court in presence of heavy contingent of police.

On the other side, the session court has extended the interim bails of MNA Hamid Hameed, Chairman Market Committee Zahid Kamboh and other 34 accused persons till 7th of September. The police had filed a case against 200 accused persons in the charges of observe protest outside the office of district returning officer and delivering sparking speeches.

On the side, police have failed to nab an inter-provincial gang involved in extortion of money by making fake NGOs and welfare trusts. A gang comprising influential and powerful suspects belonging to a far flung village Nabi Shah Bala of Sargodha district has been involved in extorting in different parts of the country. Bhalwal Saddr police have filed cases against a dozen of gang members including Sarfraz, Hassan, Ejaz, Ali, Hamid, Tehzeeb and others but the accused are still at large.

Recently, the police received application from Sahib Jan, resident of Zhob, Balochistan that the accused trapped him in the name of a welfare trust and called him to Sargodha where they made him hostage and released him after receiving Rs20 million as ransom. The police registered another case against same accused on charges of snatching Rs15 million from a dweller of Azad Kashmir.

AERIAL FIRING: Head Marala police registered a case against five accused including two PML-N leaders for doing areal firing and creating harassment amon­g the participants of a wedding in village Nehal Garh the other day.

The police have registered a case (166/2018) on the report of sub inspector Muhammad Sadique. According to the FIR, five accused including two accused PML-N men Ehsan Muhaiud Din and Malik Tauqeer started firing in the wedding of Suhail Gujjar due to which harassment was created among the people.

As the firing video went viral on the social media, the police started investigation with no arrest in this regard.