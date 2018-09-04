Share:

KANDHKOT - At least five people including children and a woman were drowned into a fish pond while bathing near their house at Jamal Din Chachar village on Monday.

According to area police, four minor children including Nasima 6, Meer Ahmed 4, Farzana, 7, and Sorha, 5, were bathing into a fish pond outside their houses suddenly two of them were slipped into the pond, when their other sisters tried to rescue them resultantly, their feet were slipped too.

After hearing about the incident, their mother Naharo, 30, jumped into the pond for rescuing her children. Police said that she was also drowned.

After incident, local divers along with police rushed to spot while fished out the bodies and removed to THQ for autopsy. No case was registered till filling of the report.