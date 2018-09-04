Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Monday announced launching three-day tree plantation campaign in Karachi and declared the promotion as the part of Prime Minister Imran Khan`s ‘Plant for Pakistan’ drive.

He said that the purpose of the drive is to encourage the citizen, communities, organisation, civil society and business community to collectively plant tress for the betterment of city.

Siddiqui made this announcement while addressing a press conference at a part adjacent to the MQM-P Bahadurabad office. Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter, MQM-P coordination committee members Nasreen Jalil, Ameenul Haq, Muhammad Hussain, Aslam Khan Afridi, Shahid Khan, Zahid Mansoori, Mehfozyar Khan, Member of National and Provincial Assemblies along with district chairmen were also present on the occasion. Briefing the media about tree plantations drive in Karachi, Siddiqui said that change in the climate had emerged as a big challenge and keeping in view the importance of the matter every citizen of Karachi have to come forward to play his part.

If every citizen plants a sapling it would bring rapid change in the climate of the port city, he added. Karachi holds importance as it always offered employments to the people across the country and now it is the duty of the every resident to effort for strengthening Karachi, said Siddiuqi and adding that green Pakistan lies in green Karachi

He further said that the prime minister has initiated plantation drive across the country and the MQM-P plantation drive is the part of this campaign. He urged the citizen to participate in the campaign and also involved their children in this activity describing the importance of trees and plants in life of humankind.

He said that the mayor has been tasked to lead the campaign and it is good sign that many of the NGOs and other organisations were also giving hand in this regard. Terming the plantation drive a national campaign, the MQM-P convener said that MQM-P workers has designed this campaign in which people from all walks of life would be invited to become the part of the drive whereas workers were also directed to engaged themselves in the campaign along with their families. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Waseem Akhter informed that currently there were about more than 0.3 millions plants available for the plantation drive. Students from colleges and schools along with the NGOs and other organisations would participate in the plantation drive. “We can plant more than 30 million plants if every citizen just places a single plant in their respective areas. After plantation drive the party workers has been directed to look after the plants across the city,” he added. Furthermore, we have also requested Chamber of Commerce, business communities to keenly participate in the plantation drive, concluded Waseem.