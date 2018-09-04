Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government is ready to establish cordial working relationship with the federal government but the Centre would have to take care of rights of Sindh.

This he said while talking to media jointly with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Mazar of Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

The chief minister said his government has no problem in working [cordially] with the federal government and if problems occur in their approach towards the issues then they could be resolved as per constitutional guidelines.

Murad Ali Shah said that on the day of his election as chief minister he had expressed his desire to work with federal government amicably so that all the out-standing issues between the center and the province could be resolved. The chief minister replying to a question regarding inter-provincial transfers made by the federal government, said that there were old law of APUG law of 1958 0r 54 which was amended in 1993 under which inter-provincial transfer and postings are required to be made through consultative process. “This time we have not been consulted while transferring our officers to other provinces and to the center, therefore we have taken up this issue with the federal government and it would be resolved amicably,” he said.

Replying to another question about a large number of vehicles owned by the Chief Minister House, the chief minister said that all those vehicles are not used by him. “I just use one vehicle and rest of the vehicles are given to the prime minister, chief minister(s), chairman Senate, speaker of National Assembly and to the judges whenever they visit Sindh,” he said.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to another question of alleged blackmailing of a student by a teacher of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Nawabshah said that he had already obtained report from the Commissioner Nawabshah and has handed over inquiry to Secretary University & Boards. He also warned of strict action if anything wrong is found.

Governor Imran Ismail said that he along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan and discuss all the issues between the center and province get them resolved. Earlier, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah jointly performed concluding ceremony of three-day Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi and offered fateha.