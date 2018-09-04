Share:

ICCI concerned over 400pc rise in Pakistan’s debt in last decade

ISLAMABAD (INP): President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Sheikh Amir Waheed has expressed graved concerns over 400 percent rise in Pakistan’s external and public debt during the last decade as the cost of rising debt servicing was taking a heavy toll on the overall economy while development and public welfare projects were badly suffering. The President ICCI called upon the government to devise an out of the box strategy in consultation with private sector to rid the country of the need of heavy borrowings. Sheikh Amir Waheed said that as per SBP data, Pakistan’s public debt was Rs.4.8 trillion in 2007 which has escalated to Rs.24 trillion in 2018 while its total debt and liabilities have surged to Rs.29.8 trillion by the end of June 2018. It showed the trend of reckless borrowings by the concerned authorities. He said the rising debt servicing was consuming lot of financial resources due to which the country was unable to cope with the burning issues of poverty and rising unemployment.

He said that debt servicing was consuming 41.8 percent of current expenditure of the country in 2012-13 which has gone up to 46.4 percent in 2017-18. This situation was leaving nominal financial resources for health, education and social sectors due to which common man was badly suffering.

First Conference & Exhibition on Indonesian Palm Oil on 6th in Karachi

KARACHI (INP): The first Conference and Exhibition on Indonesian Palm Oil (CEIPO) 2018, being hosted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi, will be held on September 06, 2018 at local hotel in the metropolis. The one-day event is going to be held from 09.00 in the morning to 16.00 in the afternoon. It will consist of conference and exhibition simultaneously, where the conference will have various prominent speakers from the palm oil stakeholders in Indonesia and Pakistan while the exhibition side is going to showcase the palm oil-related associations and companies from Indonesia and Pakistan. Under the theme “Pakistan – Indonesia Collaboration on Palm oil-based Industries”, CEIPO aims to spark discussions on the way forward of cooperation in palm oil industries between Indonesia and Pakistan. CEIPO also aimed to start the exchange of ideas on possible joint investment in making additional values from palm oil products.

It also aims in increasing the business contacts between the two sides, in hope to spark new business ideas, investment potential, and so on.

Tractors production grew by 33.2pc to reach 71,894 in FY2017-18

ISLAMABAD (APP): The domestic production of tractors during fiscal year 2017-18 witnessed growth of 33.20 percent as compared to production of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-June, 2017-18 about 71,894 tractors were manufactured as compared to the 53,975 tractors of same period of last year. On month on month basis, the local production of tractors also grew by 15.21 percent as it was recorded at 3,926 units in June 2017 to 4,523 units in June 2018. It may be recalled that the overall Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the country witnessed growth of 5.38 percent during the year 2017-18 compared to last year. The LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 147.07 points during July-June (2017-18) against 139.55 points during July-June (2016-17), showing growth of over 5.38 percent. Meanwhile, the production of trucks witnessed growth of 5.76 percent by going up from the output of 608 units in June 2017 to 643 units in June 2018.

The production of trucks also increased from 7,712 units last year to 9,187 units, showing growth of 19.13 percent while the production of tractors increased by 33.20 percent, from 53,975units to 71,894 units.

Cement exports decrease 6.9pc in first month of current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of cement from the country witnessed decrease of 6.91 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year against the corresponding month of last year. Pakistan exported cement worth $20.964 million during July 1018 against the exports of $22.521 million in July 2017. In terms of quantity, the cement exports from the country, however witnessed increase of 10.89 percent by going up from the exports of 428,489 metric tons in July 2017 to 475,134 metric tons in July 2018. Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the cement exports in July 2018 increased by 28.5 percent when compared to the exports of $16.315 million in June 2018. In terms of quantity, the cement exports increased by 28.59 percent in July 2018 when compared to the exports of 369,506 metric tons in June 2018, the data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country witnessed an increase of 1.17 percent by reaching to $1.646 billion in July 2018 from the exports of $1.627 billion in July 2017.

The imports into the country during the month under review witnessed increase of 0.6 percent by growing from $4.809 billion last July year to $4.838 billion.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the first month of the current year increased by 0.31 percent by growing from the deficit of $3.182 billion last July to the deficit of $3.192 billion during the July 2018.