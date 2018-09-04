Share:

LAHORE - The Election Commission of Pakistan has accepted the nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain for NA-65 (Talagang) and Moonis Elahi's for NA-69 (Gujrat).

Both the leaders are joint candidates of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) and enjoy full support of local bodies’ representatives, former parliamentarians, notables, prominent and popular personalities of the two constituencies

Nomination papers of Ch Salik Hussain as alternate candidate of Ch Shujaat Hussain from NA-65 (Talagang) have also been found in order. Both these seats were vacated by Ch Parvez Elahi who had retained Provincial Assembly seat from Gujrat and was elected as the Speaker Punjab Assembly.