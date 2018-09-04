Share:

Islamabad - Over 20,000 federal employees waiting for official accommodation while 17,000 government accommodations are occupied by employees in the federal capital.

Talking to APP here Monday, Estate Officer Obaiduddin said that shortage of housing for federal employees is now reaching an alarming situation as the figure of waiting list is increasing day by day.

To a question, he said from various years no new housing schemes were launched in the federal capital and around 7,000 federal government employees have applied for allotment of government accommodation since June 2013. Obaiduddin said that government accommodations are not sufficient to meet the requirements of the government employees in the federal capital. He said that as a top agenda of present government to provide the houses to people, hopefully this issue would be resolved.