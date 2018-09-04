Share:

PESHAWAR - A flight of Pakistan International Airline which reached Bacha Khan international Airport after 24 hours delay left baggage and ‘Zam Zam’ water of the pilgrims at Jeddah Airport, leaving the passenger stranded at Peshawar airport who were not properly responded by the airline management.

Talking to The Nation, Shahzad said that his cousin and other pilgrims had booked seats on PIA’s PK-736 from Jaddah to Peshawar which not only tortured the passengers with 24 hours delay but also left their valuable baggage at Jeddah airport. He said that when the passengers enquired about whereabouts of their baggage from the PIA officials, they rudely responded instead of helping the pilgrims to trace their baggage.

The pilgrims said that their baggage had a lot of valuable items including gold and jewellery and they could not trust baggage loaders due to repeated incidents of theft in the past. They stressed the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of PIA administration lethargic attitude of regular delays and leaving baggage of the passengers at other airports.

When contacted, PS to the station manager of the PIA referred the phone to baggage service section of the airline. The section officer told this scribe that the baggage might be delayed due to late clearance at Jeddah airport. He said that some pilgrims had also complained that valuable items were missing from their baggage. He said that action would be taken after registration of their complaints.

The section officer said that the exact cause of the missing baggage was not known and as they receive the baggage, the same would be handed over to the respective passengers.

Missing baggage and delayed arrivals are not the first case with the PIA as earlier to this, several cases of baggage missing and late arrivals have been reported in media but the performance of the national flag carrier has not improved so far.