LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir on Monday claimed that more than 20,000 police would be deployed on security duties in Lahore during Muharram.

The CCPO stated this while presiding over a meeting at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. Members of District Peace Committee and police officers were also present on this occasion.

The CCPO said that the city police would ensure foolproof security arrangements to maintain peace and harmony in the month of Muharram. He also urged the religious scholars to come forward and play their role in order to promote peace, tranquility and brotherhood among various schools of thought. According to a press release, DIG (Operations) Shehzad Akbar, DIG (Investigation) Syed Khurram Ali, DIG (Security) Shoukat Abbad, Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP (Operations) Asad Sarfraz Khan, SSP (Investigation) Malik Awais, SSP (Discipline) Tariq Aziz, SP (Security) Muhammad Naveed, SP (Headquarters) Atif Nazir, SP (CIA) Abdul Raheem Sherazi, SP (CRO) Mustansir Feroz and divisional SPs attended the meeting.

Agha Shah Hussain, Allama Mushtaq Hussain Jafri, Mufti Intikhab Ahmad, Sajzada Pir Syed Usman Noori, Qari Iftikhar Chishti, Pir Amin Sajid, Amir Chishti, Allama Prof Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Basharat Hussain Karbalai, Touqeer Baba, Moulana Ghulam Sarwar Awan, Hafiz Muhammad Zubair, Moulana Shakeelul rehman Nasir, Irshad Ashq Naz, Sardaar Bashan Singh, Muhammad Shafiq Mughal and Chaudhry Zafar Natt represented the peace body.