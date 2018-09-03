Share:

VEHARI-District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Shaukat Ali Sherwani said that private schools had a vital role in education sector.

During a meeting with a delegation of District Private Schools Association, he said that all private institutions must complete their certificates according to their SOP's. The CEO Education stressed a need for the early enrolment of all the out of school children. He directed the private schools' management to ensure foolproof security on the schools premises, and adding that the students must be taught about the ways to avoid dengue. The delegates informed the CEO that all the private schools were obeying SOP's and working as per instructions of Education Department.