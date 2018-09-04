Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that the PTI government will never be able to match the achievements made by the government of Nawaz Sharif for the development and progress of the country.

“The PML-N is strong and intact despite the fact that every attempt was made to throw it out of political arena in the last election,” Hamza Shehbaz, who is also going to be leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, told the Parliamentary Party meeting at Model Town Secretariat of the PML-N here yesterday.

Hamza counted the achievements of Nawaz Sharif towards ridding the country of the loadshedding and terrorism and said the country was now able to produce surplus electricity and the people were living in peace and the credit of all that went to PML-N government.

“Every sector of the country today is showing improvement due to efforts made by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government in the Centre and Punjab,” he said adding, everyone was admitting this fact. He said people had intelligence to distinguish those who served and took the country ahead from those who tried to fail it.

He said the services of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government were real which would reveal themselves when the masses would see inefficiency of the rival party. Hamza said the PTI had made tall claims but it must know targets of public service could only be achieved with long and untiring efforts. He said time would tell the worth of the PTI government and added that present government could no way stand near the PML-N government in terms of development projects and vision to progress.

Hamza also shared the strategy for the presidential election on Tuesday (today) and advised the members to reach the assemblies in time with assembly card.

Meanwhile talking to media after the meeting, former spokesman of the party, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate in the presidential election was Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the party men would vote him on Tuesday (today).