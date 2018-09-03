Share:

OKARA: The PTI government has started providing relief to the common man by decreasing the prices of petroleum products. It was conveyed by local PTI leader Ch Faheem Javed Advocate during a media talk here the other day. He said, "If a PTI worker is found involved in corruption, the NAB would take severe action against him." He added that the PTI government's ministers would take measures to provide relief to the people. "Decrease in POL prices is just a beginning; Imran Khan will root out every seed of corruption from state sectors," he said, and adding that the country could not make progress without an end to corruption.