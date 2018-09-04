Share:

LAHORE - Polling for the presidential election will take place at Punjab Assembly premises from 10 am to 4pm today. Punjab Assembly chamber has been declared as the polling station for the purpose.

PTI’s Dr Arif Alvi, PPP’s Ch Aitzaz Ahmad and Moulana Fazalur Rehman, a joint candidate of the opposition parties, are in the race for the presidential slot.

Meanwhile, parliamentary party of the PPP met here on Monday with parliamentary leader Hasan Murtaza in the chair to devise strategy for today’s presidential election. PPP has only seven members in a House of 371.

The meeting decided that Hasan Murtaza and Makhdoom Usman will act as polling agents for Ch Aitzaz Ahsan.