SIALKOT-The Punjab Rangers have so far planted 10,000 saplings against a target of 25,000 saplings under the Pakistan Railways’ tree plantation campaign in Sialkot border villages along the 193km Sialkot Working Boundary.

Senior officials of the Punjab Rangers stated this while talking to the newsmen after planting saplings near Pasrur-Sialkot.

They said that the Punjab Rangers were playing pivotal role in providing pollution-free atmosphere in Sialkot border villages by ensuring maximum plantation.

Two held for torturing

retarded person

Police arrested two rickshaw drivers for brutally torturing a mentally retarded youth in Daska city's Kutchery Chowk by accusing him of theft.

Imran Haider and Sajid Mehmood leveled charge on Imran of rickshaw theft and kept him in illegal detention for about two hours. The accused said that mentally disabled youth belonged village Dheedowali-Daska and he had stolen their auto rickshaw.

Over the suspicion, accused Imran Haider and Sajid Mehmood had tortured the youth in Daska city. Later, the local people interfered and they got the victim freed from their detention. The police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.