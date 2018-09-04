Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday sought personal appearance of acting general manager of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company on a petition challenging termination of dozens of company employees.

Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi passed the order, observing that if allegations proved to be correct contempt notice would be issued to Saaf Pani Company’s acting manager. The company removed Muhammad Amjad and 15 others, including officers of BS-17.

Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, counsel for the petitioners, argued that the company’s officers lost their jobs but it was not to the extent of losing jobs as they had been receiving threats from the acting general manager of the same company just for approaching the court for justice.

The counsel also said that the acting manager told his clients that he would not even submit reply in the court. He said his conduct amounted to contempt of court.

Previously, the counsel had argued that the company removed as many as 132 employees, citing the financial crunch as the major reason. By terminating the officers, he said the company violated its own conditions of contract. He contended that the petitioners were appointed on project posts and their services could not be terminated till completion of the project. The lawyer prayed to the court to set aside notification of their termination and restore them to their posts in the larger interest of justice. The court adjourned the hearing until Sept 16.