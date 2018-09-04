Share:

KARACHI - It has been more than two years but Saleem Sabri, the associate of slain renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri is still waiting for the compensation amount by the provincial government as he had sustained injuries too.

Saleem Monday held a protest demonstration outside the chief minister house against non-payment of compensation amount. Saleem, who had sustained injuries in attack on Amjad Sabri, unaccompanied by anyone reached the CM house and demanded of the authorities concerned to release Rs 1.5 million announced by Sindh government after the incident.

He said that then provincial government had announced to compensate him but not a single penny was released even after the passage of more than two years ago.

“I had worked with Amjad for 14 years but now I don’t have any proper source of income. I am a diabetic patient and compelled to live in a miserable condition along with my family,” Saleem lamented.

Saleem got injured during the assassination of Amjad Sabri on June 22, 2016. Subsequently, the provincial government had announced Rs 10 million for Amjad and Rs 1.5 million for Saleem.

He said that he don’t have enough money even to pay fee of his children’s tuition and rent of his residence, adding that he had sent applications to Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah during his both tenures but to no avail. “I had also approached the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Sindh Rangers Bilal Akbar,” added Saleem.

The adviser to CM Sindh on law Barrister Murtuza Wahab while talking to The Nation assured that Saleem would be compensated at the earliest. “During the press briefing after cabinet meeting, some of the media persons raised this issue on which I and education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah met the CM once again and apprised him of the matter,” the adviser added.

Barrister Wahab said that the CM directed to ascertain that whether or not such more people are still waiting for compensation amount which should be released on the announcement made earlier. “We will follow-up this matter and Saleem and other people, if any, would be compensated at the earliest.