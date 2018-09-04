Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Kalim Imam to conduct an inquiry into involvement of Ahsan Jamil Gujjar in controversial transfer of District Police Officer Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal.

The top court also ordered an inquiry into alleged manhandling with first lady’s daughter by police personnel in the midnight while she along with her was marching towards a shrine to perform rituals.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also expressed regret over alleged manhandling meted out to the daughter of first lady by police and observed: “I feel remorse on behalf of this Nation and police. She is not only your (Maneka) daughter but the daughter of this court as well.”

Last week, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken a suo motu notice of the controversial transfer of DPO Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal and directed IGP Kalim Imam to come up with the inquiry report in the matter prepared for the prime minister.

The inquiry was conducted by Additional IGP (Investigation) Abubakar Khudabakhs on the two incidents that occurred on August 5 and 23 wherein police allegedly manhandled first lady’s daughter and son, and her ex-spouse respectively.

On August 31, the police had submitted the inquiry report revealing that no evidence was brought or found on record to substantiate the allegation of mala fide on part of police and that the inquiry into Gondal’s visit to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was not in its purview.

The top court had summoned Khawar Maneka, the ex-spouse of first lady, CM’s protocol officer, secretary, all the police officers involved in the inquiry and transfer matter.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan took up the matter for hearing. The bench ordered the IGP to submit the inquiry report after investigating the matter from all aspects within a week.

During the course of hearing, IGP Imam informed the court that the orders to transfer DPO Gondal were issued verbally adding the transfer was an administrative decision. He said another reason for transfer was that DPO had not taken a notice of the incident in which the female from the Maneka family was mistreated.

Chief justice lambasted IGP Imam for his role in entire episode. He observed that the court was not expecting this kind of IGP who should have been on front.

Chief justice made it clear and observed that the Court was considering the matter of transfer in the light of second episode, wherein Gondal was summoned in CM Office where on Ahsan Jamil Gujjar was sitting and allegedly attempted to influence the police.

Chief justice asked as to what authority Gujjar had to ask a police officer to go for tendering apology. Gujjar responded that he was ‘unofficial custodian’ of children adding when the information regarding first incident received, a message was conveyed to Gondal through a mutual friend.

Chief justice snubbed Gujjar when the latter said he came across CM at his office being a citizen. Chief justice warned Gujjar to not to misguide the court.

“I am making police independent but Kalim has let down us,” said chief justice.

During the hearing, Khawar Maneka also spoke and informed the bench that his daughter and son crossed three districts by walk and the incident took place in Pakpattan, adding that police misbehaved and grabbed his daughter. He quoted his son as saying that police personnel were drunk.

“Daughter’s sanctity is as precious to us as it is to you. We will not tolerate it and we are going to take action against police as well who manhandled her,” remarked chief justice, adding the court was concerned regarding the influence of Gujjar in the CM house.

Maneka further contended that the element of conspiracy against his family could not be ruled out due to continuous chain of incidents. The bench assured him inquiry from all the aspects. Chief justice also expressed anger on the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Colonel Tariq for his interference in the matter. When asked why he had interfered in the matter, Faisal said he and Gondal had been friends and that he made the call just to suggest Gondal in goodwill to not visit anyone’s place. The CJ further said as to why chief minister would interfere in the matter and asked about the relations between chief minister and Gujjar. The bench also heard Personal Staff Officer Haider and Chief Security Officer. However, the court found discrepancies in their statements. Granting a week time for submitting inquiry report, the top court adjourned the hearing of the case.