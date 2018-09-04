Share:

Rawalpindi - The deposed Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was transported to the Accountability Court from Adiala Jail amid tight security here on Monday. The former PML-N President and premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Accountability Court from jail in an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC). Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, police made tight security arrangements on Adiala Road to protect the convoy of the former premier. Elite Force commandos, well equipped jawans of Police, female Police, personnel of intelligence agencies and special branch of Punjab police were deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Extra force of traffic wardens was also deployed on Adiala Road to ease the traffic flow. The traffic police lifted the vehicles with lifters that were parked in the no-parking area. After the corruption references hearing, the veteran politician Mian Nawaz Sharif was taken back to Adiala Jail from Islamabad by the police and law enforcement agencies under strict security. An accountability court had convicted Mian Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield Corruption Reference and awarded 10 years imprisonment.