KASUR-The district administration said that each and every one living in a polluted environment is required to plant more and more saplings to control pollution in the environment to make it clean for future generations.

Experts made these remarks while shedding light on the importance of tree plantation after planting a sapling on the premises of District Public School. By planting the sapling, they actually inaugurated the tree plantation drive "Green Pakistan Programme" in the district. They urged the citizens to take part in the campaign to turn Pakistan green, saying that trees not only cleaned atmosphere but also guaranteed life on earth.

"As per vision of the prime minister, the administration is utilising all available resources to make Green Pakistan Programme a success," the deputy commissioner said. He urged the people belonging to all walks of life to plant saplings at their dwellings and surroundings i.e. houses, fields, localities, parks, etc. "As a patron of the programme, the administration will provide free saplings to the citizens for their plantation at suitable places," the DC stated. He directed the officers of Forest Department to plant saplings along Ferozepur Road and other thoroughfares of the city, saying that the buildings and offices of state departments should not be spared. District Information Officer Ch Abdul Wahid, Administrator DSP Jahangir Chopra, and other officers were present on the occasion.

BOY ASSAULTED

In Bahawalnagar, a seven-year-old Class VII student of Danish School, Chishtian was allegedly assaulted by a schoolfellow, student of Class IX, on the school premises.

Advocate Shahnawaz, maternal uncle of the victim, told the media that her nephew was assaulted the other day by a senior schoolfellow on the school premises. He maintained that his nephew had informed the school principal about what happened to him. "But the principal asked him to silence and not to share the incident with his family," he alleged, and adding that he also threatened the boy to expel him from school if he would tell anyone at home. "The school management did not bother to take him to a doctor for medical examination and treated him at school."

Three days after the incident, the boy secretly dialled the number of his house and told his family about what happened to him at the school and the response of the school management to the incident. Shahnawaz said that the school principal concealed the incident, for he believed that it would damage the school's reputation. According to Shahnawaz, his nephew told him that child abuse cases were frequent at the school. "The school management, instead of ensuring stringent measures to prevent such incidents, kept the victim students hostage at the school and did not allow them to meet their parents," he said. "Since the majority of the students belong to poor families; therefore, the school management succeeds in silencing their parents under threats of implicating them in fake cases," he added.

Khalid Mehmood, paternal uncle of the victim boy, said that his nephew was admitted to hospital and his condition was not fine. He demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar take notice of child abuse cases at the school.

Danish School principal Azam Khan was contacted for his comment but he refused to give any statement on the issue.