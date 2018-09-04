Share:

Islamabad - Unemployed PhD scholars on Monday staged a protest outside Higher Education Commission (HEC) demanding from the regulatory body for taking measures to secure the future of highly qualified scholars. The scholars from different cities gathered with placards and banners outside HEC to record their protest as they were unemployed despite carrying high qualifications from local and international universities. One of the scholars Dr Sher Afzal was of the view that despite spending billions in the higher education sector, around 720 PhD scholars are unemployed.

He said that according to rules there must be one PhD scholar for twenty students in any program of the university, while negligence by universities and HEC in hiring the scholars has resulted in the degradation of education standards in the country. He also complained that one of the reasons behind unemployment of the scholars is the appointment of retired professors in the universities. “The protest has been recorded repeatedly before HEC but all went in vain and no permanent solution has been given to the unemployed scholars,” he said.

Another scholar Mohammad Sagheer said that the situation is worse in the social sciences area as a large number of scholars remain unemployed and no policy is protecting them. “Universities are victimizing by hiring PhDs on a visiting basis and are only offering them Rs20000 against their services,” he said. He also added that the one year IPFP program has also failed in addressing the grievances of the scholars as universities do not offer contracts or advertise the posts despite completing the one year tenure in the university.

Another scholar Sumera Saleem said that HEC has vowed to produce more than 30000 PhDs in its vision 2025, but has failed in adjusting 700 scholars. “Exploitation is being done by universities with young scholars and HEC is failing to ensure the secure future of the scholars in the country,” she said.