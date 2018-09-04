Share:

LAHORE (PR) A spokesperson for the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has clarified a news item published in a section of the press wherein it was said that a Wapda employee was involved in theft of furnace oil worth millions from Nandipur Power Plant and he has been handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on remand.

The spokesperson said that contrary to what has been reported in the news, the person who was involved in theft is not an employee of Wapda but of Northern Power Generation Company Limited commonly known as GENCO — III and WAPDA has nothing to do with it. This company is an independent power generation entity in public sector and not under the administrative or financial control of Wapda.

The spokesperson said that naming the accused as Wapda employee seems to be based on some misunderstanding. He said that in the wake of power sector reforms and unbundling of Wapda’s power wing in 2007, Wapda only deals with construction of water reservoirs and hydropower projects and operation and maintenance of the existing hydel power stations. Except hydel generation in public sector, all other matters of electricity from generation to distribution now relate to generation companies (GENCOs), National Transmission ad Dispatch Company (NTDC) and Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs). Thus, naming Wapda in the matter that has nothing to do with it, is not correct, the spokesperson concluded.