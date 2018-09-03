Share:

KASUR-Three persons including an elderly woman were killed in different incidents of violence and road crashes here the other day.

According to police, two callous persons killed their mother with a sharp edged tool and also injured their father over a property issue at Tibi Dial Singh. Suspects Riaz Ahmed and Rizwan had been locked in a conflict with their parents over a property issue. They wanted their mother Khursheed Bibi to transfer the land she owned in their name which she refused. The other day, they argued with her over the issue and killed her with repeated hits of a sharp edged tool. They also injured their father M Bhatti and fled from the house. Changa Manga police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

On the other hand, a man namely Bashir Ahmed was crossing railway lines on a donkey near Habibabad when he was crushed to death by a Lahore-bound train.

The donkey also died in the accident. In Sarai Mughal, Riaz Ahmed died after he fell on the floor and his head hit a hard iron object. He was shifted to hospital but could not survive.

Fake pesticides factory unearthed





BUREWALA-The Agriculture Department and police, in a joint raid, unearthed a fake pesticides and fertilizers factory and seized a huge quantity of bogus products at Ali Town, Luddan Road here the other day.

Assistant Director Agriculture, Burewala Ismail Watto, Plant Protection Pesticides Inspectors M Tahir and Mahfoozul Haq along with a police party raided a fake pesticides and fertilizers manufacturing factory owned by Amjad Joyia. He had been involved in manufacturing of fake potash and pesticides in the name of local and international companies. The officials seized a huge quantity of fertilizers and pesticides. Police arrested the accused and also recovered fake material including labels, packing bottles and samples of the pesticides and fertilizers. The police registered a case.