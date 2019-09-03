Share:

ISLAMABAD -Centre of Mehergarh will organise a 3-day residential training on folk heritage and culture policy implementation here from September 27.

According to Mehergarh, deadline for submitting applications to participate in the training course is September 10.

Dr Fouzia Saeed, an instructor of Mehergarh, said that a 3-day intensive residential course is for persons interested in the field of culture to become well-versed in the folk heritage of Pakistan, understand the current culture policy of Pakistan and acquire skills to take the policy forward.

She said that the diversity of Pakistan’s culture was gaining more attention, adding that this course will have 25 hours of instruction and thus will be equivalent to 1 credit hour course. She said that Centre of Mehergarh focused on creating a critical mass of young people committed to develop responsible citizenry, progressive leadership and an impetus for collective action.

“Our approach is embedded in rediscovering and owning the depth and breadth of our diverse culture, which is thousands of years old. We believe that transforming the culture and grounding the initiatives in it, is crucial to Mehergarh’s work” she added.