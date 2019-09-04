Share:

The third round of talks between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor was held at Attari on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media persons Foreign Office Spokesperson and Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Dr Muhammad Faisal who was leading the Pakistani delegation, said despite the tension in relations between the two countries, the meeting between the two sides remained positive.

"5,000 pilgrims can visit the holy site of the Sikhs every day," Dr Faisal said, adding that Pakistan was ready even if more than 5,000 Indian pilgrims wanted to visit.

Dr Faisal said the two sides have almost agreed to the draft agreement on the operationalisation of Kartarpur Corridor except for two or three points. "Most of the obstacles have been overcome and the Indian side will have to demonstrate political flexibility to address the remaining issues."

He added, he confident that they were inching closer to the opening of Kartarpur Corridor by November.

Moreover, Dr Faisal said Pakistan has invited the Indian side for a final meeting on our side of the border to resolve the remaining sticking points.

"Pakistan has completed ninety per cent of the work on the Kartarpur corridor and is committed to open the corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak," Dr Faisal added.

This was the third meeting between Pakistani and Indian officials to discuss and finalise modalities for facilitating Indian pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab.

Last week, Pakistan and India held the fourth round of technical level talks on the Kartarpur Corridor in a bid to finalise arrangements so that the project can be inaugurated by November this year.

The talks were held at Zero Point near Dera Baba Nanak where the two sides shared the progress of the construction work on the corridor

Despite the delays, officials seemed confident that the corridor will be inaugurated in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak later this year.