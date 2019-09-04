Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan has exposed the fascist, racist and extremist face of Indian government which has been following the ideology of Hindutwa.

Speaking as chief guest at a seminar at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) titled “The emerging situation in occupied Kashmir: Policy options for Pakistan” here on Wednesday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister has emerged as the best advocate of Kashmir by pleading their case through diplomacy.

She said that inhuman Indian repression of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) has nullified its claim of largest democracy of the world.

In IOK, Indian occupation forces have literally turned the state into an open-air prison by imposing clampdown and curfew and cutting the valley from rest of the world by suspending communication linkages internet, broadband, mobile and landline telephone services.

The Special Assistant to PM on Information said that Kashmiris were facing acute shortage of edibles and medicines and they were looking towards the world community and human rights organizations.

She said that in civilized world, torture of even animals is not tolerated but here 8 million Kashmiri humans were brutalized and imprisoned by colonial forces of India.

The arrival of Saudi deputy foreign minister and United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign ministers was manifestation of their trust in the leadership of Imran Khan and his diplomatic efforts onKashmir, she added.

Terming students of International Islamic University as Pakistan's ambassadors in their respective countries, Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed the hope that they would advocate the case ofKashmir in their native countries.

The participants of the seminar in joint communique agreed that a special desk at IIUI will be launched on Kashmir cause which will hold research and create a strategy on Kashmir issue.

Rector IIUI Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said on the occasion that academia and students are the most important people of nation who must narrate a policy on Kashmir. He said that social media and research are the most effective tools to fight against Indian atrocities. He said the world must take attention towards the issues of Kashmir.

President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said that role of universities is vital to highlight the cruelty of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris. He added that IIUI provides priority cooperation to the students who hail from Indian occupied Kashmir. IIUI President said that Kashmir issue is one of the issues of concern to the Muslim world and all the nations must play an active role for its resolution.

The seminar was also addressed by Dr Muhammad Khan, a professor of IR at IIUI and other international scholars of the university.