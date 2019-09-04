Share:

LAHORE - Aalmi Majlis Tahafuz-e-Khatme Nabowat leaders Maulana Allah Wasaya and Maulana Azizur Rahman Sani called on Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch on Tuesday. They extended invitations of 38th annual Khatme Nabowat Conference Chenabnagar and Lahore Conference to the JI leader. Leaders discussed the report submitted by International Human Rights in the UN Council for Human Rights and declared it a conspiracy hatched by Qadyanis and their protectors. The leaders urged the government to make full preparation to challenge this so-called report. A similar conspiracy was hatched in 1988 and the then government took swift action for its removal, they said.