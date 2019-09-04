Share:

LAHORE - A committee to be heade by the additional chief secretary has been constituted to prepare recommendations for improving the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF). The committee members include chairman planning and development, secretary housing, member colonies of board of revenue, and special secretary finance. The decision was taken at a meeting of board of directors of PGSHF presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed matters relating to administrative and financial affairs of the foundation. The board of directors approved construction of commercial areas at housing schemes in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Khanewal, besides establishment of a mosque in Mohlanwal, Lahore. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that it is responsibility of the government to ensure welfare of employees after their retirement. He mentioned that the establishment of PGSHF was aimed at providing financial support to retired government employees in the form of a plot or house, adding that the foundation would be made fully functional to achieve this objective. The managing director of PGSHF gave detailed briefing to the meeting. Those among present were Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Housing, Special Secretary Finance and officers concerned.