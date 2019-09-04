Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday approved 13 projects worth Rs142.5 billion.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) met here with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in chair, approving seven projects worth Rs.10 billion and recommending six projects worth Rs132.5 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting. Projects related to science & technology, education, governance, physical planning & housing and transport & communications and energy were presented in the meeting.

Out of 13 projects approved by CDWP, seven are financed by ADB and three projects of World Bank, one project of AIIB and a project of Chinese grant.

Seven projects of Government of Punjab related to Renewable Energy Development Sector Investment Program (REDSIP) were presented in the meeting. The first project was “Construction of Deg-Out fall Hydel Power Station” worth Rs 2564 million was approved by CDWP. The second project “Construction of Chianwali Hydel power Station at Ucc-RD 131 Distt. Gujranwala, Punjab” worth Rs. 3642.96 million was recommended to ECNEC. Third project “Construction of Pakpattan Hydel Power Station Pakpattan Canal RD-114, Distt Pakpattan Punjab” worth Rs1810.55 million was also approved in the meeting. Fourth project of energy was “Construction of Marala Hydel Power Station at UCC-RD3, Distt. Sialkot, Punjab” worth Rs. 4621.59 million was recommended to ECNEC for further approval. Fifth project of energy titled “Construction of Okara Hydel Power station LBDC-RD 199, Okara Punjab” worth Rs. 2490 million was approved by CDWP. Sixth project titled “Capacity Building of Energy department for Under Taking Feasibility Studies and Construction of Hydel Power Station in Punjab” worth Rs. 388.55 million was approved in the meeting. The last project of energy “Feasibility Studies of Additional Five Hydel Power Stations in Punjab” worth Rs. 46 million was also approved by CDWP.

A project related to physical planning & housing was presented namely “Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project- Construction of Surface Water Treatment Plant at BRBD Canal” worth Rs 19951.342 million that was recommended to ECNEC.

A project related to education titled “Reconstruction of fully damaged School in Bara, Tribal District Khyber under Chinese Assistance” worth Rs. 2323.34 million was approved in the meeting.

A project related to governance was presented in the meeting titled “Punjab Sustainable Development Goals” worth Rs.400 million that was approved by CDWP.

A project related to science & technology namely “Higher Education Development in Pakistan” worth Rs 11567.297 million was presented and recommended to ECNEC for further approval.

Two projects related to transport & communications were presented in the meeting. First project “Construction of Peshawar Torkham Motorway project (47.55 k) as part of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project” worth Rs. 36705.70 million was recommended to ECNEC. The project envisages construction of 47.55 km long, 4 lane 7.3 meter wide, dual carriageway high speed access controlled Motorway from Peshawar to Torkham. The project is part of Peshawar-Kabul-Dushanbe Motorway. Second project of Transport & Communications “Karachi Urban Mobility Project (yellow BRT Corridor)” worth Rs. 56 billion was recommended to ECNEC. The object of the main project is construction of 21 km long ( 176.6 km at grade and 3.4 km underpass) dedicated bus rapid Transit System having 28 number stations , procurement of 268 buses , rehabilitation / reconstruction of road infrastructure along the corridor and social management plan-Existing Bus Operators.

Interestingly last week also the Planning ministry announced the approval of Peshawar Torkham Motorway project and Karachi Urban Mobility Project (yellow BRT Corridor). In span of just one week this is the second announcement of the approval of these projects without giving any explanation from the Planning Ministry.