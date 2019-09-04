Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday has produced Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and managing director at Sharif Group of Industries and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Yousaf Abbas before the accountability court in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

On the occasion, the passionate PML-N workers broke the admin court’s door and tried to enter the premises.

Previously, NAB prosecutor had submitted a report in the court and told that Saeed Saif Bin Jabbar Asadi had transferred 94 lac shares to Maryam Nawaz in 2008 whereas she further transferred 70 lac shares to Yousaf Abbas in 2019.

On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB has also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.