KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has asked the officers to ensure recovery of arrears from big defaulters and take all possible actions against them living in legal frame work. He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Tuesday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh and Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting. During the meeting, collection of the taxes up to August 2019 was also discussed and the performance of the Excise and Taxation officers during last 12 months was also evaluated, while number of units assessed during current financial year was also monitored. Addressing the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla asked the Director General Excise and Taxation to monitor the performance of the officers on regular basis and take necessary actions against those officers who failed to meet the tax collection targets.

He also directed to issue computerized challans, adding that all data must be kept up to date. “I will myself monitor the performance of the officers in order to ensure timely collection of the taxes,” he concluded.