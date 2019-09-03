Share:

ISLAMABAD - A citizen is running from pillar to post to get back his hard-earned money from a so-called investment company, according to a complaint lodged with the FIA.

Iftikhar Qamar Ghauri, a medical doctor by profession, has approached DG FIA for registration of a case against whom he called cheaters and recovery of his money. In his complaint to DG FIA, Ghauri stated that on October 18, 2018, one Rameez Hassan who worked as management trainee officer at a private firm invited him for investment in the company.

On October19, Rameez along with a man who introduced himself as Hafiz Salman came to his house and convinced him for an initial investment of Rs1 million. Ghauri issued a cheque of the said amount in the name of the private firm. On October 31, the accused contacted him again to tell him that the money invested had lost and that he needed another investment of Rs1 million to ‘retrieve the lost amount’.

On the same day, he deposited Rs3,47,500 in an account number forwarded by the accused but they made another demand of Rs500,000 in the name of investment. The victim said that he deposited another Rs500,000 in the account of the company. Few days later, Ghauri held a meeting with Rashid Ali, chief executive officer of the company to lodge a complaint against Rameez and the latter told him that he met no financial losses in the investment and that Rameez had lied to him. However, Rashid Ali declined to compensate him. Ghauri told the FIA officials that Rameez and Rashid made false statements before him and defrauded him of his amount. The victim said that he had been requesting FIA to arrest culprits and recover him money.

However, no headway has been made by the agency so far, he said.