Share:

Modi is playing game of blood in Kashmir and Suadi Arabia awarded him highest civilian award. Is this justice with Kashmiri people who lost their lives for freedom? This is looking as salt on wounds. Instead of supporting Kashmiries Saudi Arabia has hurted Kashmiries and all Muslim countries. Trump and other Non-Muslim leader stood for Kashmir to show their humanity. Saudi would not do this. This is really very hurtful for every Pakistani.

ANTHONY SAHOTRA,

Larkana.