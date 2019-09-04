Share:

KARACHI - Ongoing Clean Karachi campaign led by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi has been stopped due to Muharramul Harram. Staff of heavy machinery and FWO present on different nullahs of the city has gone back after stopping their work. According to spokesperson federal minister for maritime affairs Ali Zaidi cleanliness campaign has been stopped upon governor Sindh directives. Taking garbage that has been retrieved from nullah’s to landfill site is our priority, he said. Ali Zaidi said that there is no reason to stop cleanliness campaign before taking it to logic end while it has been stopped only due to Muharram. Cleanliness of nullahs has been stopped due to rain. Routes of Muharram processions are being cleaned upon the directive of Governor Sindh to avoid any difficulty due to garbage. There is no truth in the news related to shortfall in funding.