Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar has directed concerned authorities to speed up systematic changes being brought in Punjab’s policing services.

CM Buzdar expressed resolve to overhaul and revamp the current police culture and bring forth a pleasant and positive change in the discipline.

The Chief Minister made it clear that no extrajudicial step undertaken by the law enforcement officials would be tolerated, said Buzdar.

Buzdar also said that the police force will be upgraded bearing in mind the challenges of the modern world, thus enabling them to deal with matters in a more able way.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday (yesterday) took note of recent deaths of suspects in police custody and ordered strict action against those responsible for such incidents.

Expressing anger over incidents of custodial deaths, the chief minister directed the Punjab police chief to take stern departmental action against the police officers found responsible for deaths of accused in their custody.

He warned that the relevant superintendent of police (SP) will be held responsible if any such incident occurs in the future.