LAHORE - In a case of assets beyond means, an accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema.

NAB officials took Cheema to the court under strict security. The court after summoning the witnesses in the case adjourned the case hearing till September 16. It is alleged that Cheema possesses assets worth Rs600 million and has failed to satisfy the NAB regarding his sources of income.

The properties owned by the ex-DG LDA, reportedly, include several plots in various housing schemes in Lahore and Islamabad, agricultural lands, flats and houses. The properties mostly registered in his mother, wife and other relatives’ names.

Cheema was arrested in February over charges of misusing his authority by awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, that was ineligible for the contract.

NAB filed a reference against Mr Cheema and five others in June, over their alleged role in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.

Reportedly, the bureau traced out 22 properties worth billions out of which 20 are in the name of Ahad Khan Cheema while others are registered in the name of family members. Cheema owns agriculture land measuring 188-kanal and 12-marla in village Behak Ahmad Yar, Hafizabad. At the same locality Cheema owns 123-Kanal 19-marla land out which 10-kanal is registered in the name of Cheema’s brother Ahmad Saud Cheema. Another plot no-71 Street No-CCA E Block IB Employees Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Islamabad is also owned by Cheema. The former LDA DG also own agriculture land measuring three-kanal in village Karbath Tehsil Cantt, District Lahore and in the same village more agriculture land measuring 14-kanal 7-marla. Out of 14-kanla 10-kanals are registered in the name of Cheema’s mother Nishat Afza. In village Karbath, Cheema also owns 3-kanals and 12-marla.

In tJhulkey, Cheema owns land measuring 48-kanal 10-marla out of which 30-kanals and 12-marla are registered in name of Cheema’s mother Nishat Afza. The bureau also found land measuring 21-kanal 4-marla in Muza Dhoori Tehsil Cantt in the name of Saima Ahad.

Fake factory owner jailed

A magisterrial court on Tuesday sentenced seven-month imprisonment to and imposed a fine on a factory owner for preparing substandard chilli sauce.

The court imposed a Rs600,000 fine on convict Fayyaz Ahmad. Judicial Magistrate Azmatullah Awan announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both the sides and examination of evidence.

The Punjab Food Authority had arrested the accused during a raid on his factory.