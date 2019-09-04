Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court Tuesday remanded three accused of judge Arshad Malik video scandal case into physical custody of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for five days.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kareem Kundi awarded five days physical remand of three accused including Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yusaf and Ghulam Jillani after FIA produced them before her court.

The accused were arrested on Monday by the FIA after rejection of their pre-arrest bail by the court of Prevention of Electronic Crime.

During the hearing, the FIA prosecutor prayed to the court to grant five days physical remand of the accused as non-bailable clauses were added in the cases registered against them.

Defence Counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi opposed the FIA’s request for remand and termed the case registered against his clients week where remand cannot be granted.

He maintained that the investigation team had not mentioned any role of his clients in the report as well as no evidence was available against them.

After hearing arguments of both the sides, the court accepted FIA’s request of five days physical remand of the accused and directed the investigation team to present the accused before the court on next Monday.

Earlier, a cyber crimes court had refused to grant pre-arrest bails to Khurrum Yousuf and Nasir Janjua, the two suspects in a video leak scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

Judge Tahir Mehmood had heard the arguments of both the suspects — who had appeared before the court along with their legal counsel — and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which was represented by its prosecutor. The FIA counsel presented the investigation report, which was earlier submitted in the Supreme Court.

Prime suspect Janjua’s lawyer had contended that FIA’s report stated that the plan to record the video — in which judge Malik allegedly confessed to convicting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference under pressure, according to the PML-N — was hatched by Nasir Butt, and that his clients had nothing to do with it.

The judge asked that if the investigation report mentioned Janjua’s name, to which the latter’s lawyer said, “There is nothing in the report that says that my client has been accused of anything.”

He added that no evidence was produced against his clients; they were nominated by the petitioner (judge Malik). The lawyer continued that if his clients were granted bail, they would join the investigation and prove their innocence. He further said that the people nominated in the first information report, which was lodged for making the controversial video public, did not include Janjua or Yousuf’s name.

The court dismissed the bail pleas of both suspects, following which they were arrested by the FIA. Ghulam Jilani, another individual who has been nominated in the case, was also arrested.