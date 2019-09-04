Share:

KARACHI - Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a dacoit group that killed the sister-in-law of Karachi police official Sarwar ‘Commando’, Dr Ayesha.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Ayesha was killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar block 13 on August 26 by armed robbers after facing resistance during the dacoity bid.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that two members of the family opened fire on the dacoits as they try to flee from their residence.

The dacoits also opened fire and were able to flee from the scene after abandoning their vehicle. The police traced the vehicle which was later found to be registered in the name of the ring leader’s wife.

The police later claimed to have arrested the ringleader from a hospital after he was admitted for burn injuries.

Addressing a presser on Tuesday, SSP East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar claimed that the police arrested the accused Faisal from a hospital, where was being treated for burn injuries and was an activist of MQM-London. “He is wanted by the authorities in over 150 criminal cases,” he said and added that the three of his accomplices in the dacoity were identified as Azmat, Anwar and Rehmat.

The three accused on the run were brothers and one of them, Azmat, had spent 15 years behind bars, said the SSP claiming that all of them hail from London faction of MQM and would soon be behind bars.

Furthermore, a video footage of the accused during interrogation was also shared by authorities in which, Faisal is admitting his guilt.

The accused having visible burn signs on his body and facing difficulty in speaking narrated the incident, saying that it took them a minute to run away from the house after they were fired upon by someone in the house.

“Initially we gathered all people in the ground floor of the house and as soon as I went upstairs with two of the house members, someone opened fire on us,” he said adding that after the fire, they left the house in a minute.

He further admitted committing various crimes without mentioning the numbers during interrogation.

Meanwhile, the SSP East Azfar Mahesar has also claimed that the killing of Dr Askari was targeted incident and the probe into the matter was moving forward in the light of forensic evidence of the incident.