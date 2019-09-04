Share:

LAHORE (PR): Daraz stands at the forefront of the digital revolution in Pakistan. As such, the company is in a unique position to not only welcome fundamental changes brought about by digital technology but to also actively drive change and create opportunities that were impossible to imagine a few years ago. Over the years, Daraz has evolved from a marketplace that offered a few products in a few categories to a platform that boasts a catalogue of over 5 million products ranging across more than 100 categories. A growing network of 15,000 marketplace sellers is the driving force behind the company’s success. The platform is now on a mission to empower anyone with a smartphone.