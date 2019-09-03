Share:

Rawalpindi-The deputy commissioner has written a letter to the chief traffic officer to clear the roads around Lal Haveli to facilitate the guests of the federal minister for Railways, sources in the DC Office disclosed to The Nation on Tuesday.

Taking action, CTO Bin Ashraf instructed the traffic in-charge city circle to clear the roads and pavements along Lal Haveli, public secretariat and residence of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, they said.

According to sources, DC Chaudhry Ali Randhawa sent a letter to the CTO stating that the Lal Haveli is located in thickly-populated areas and commercial hub besides surrounded by Moti Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Bohar Bazaar, Talwaran Bazaar and Mochi Bazaar where tens of thousands of citizens visit for shopping on daily basis. The roads leading to Lal Haveli are important in term of traffic flow.

The shopkeepers, traders and owners have encroached upon main roads and the service lane by parking their vehicles, they said.

The DC asked the CTO to clear all roads leading to Lal Haveli in order to avoid inconvenience for guests of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Khan, the sources said.

Taking action, the CTO intimated the city circle traffic in-charge to visit the areas and to eradicate all type of encroachments and illegal parking lots to facilitate the guests of the federal minister.

The circle in-charge also responded to CTO that he along with wardens impart duty with full dedication and commitment around Lal Haveli and lift all the vehicles and motorcycles parked on service lane and roads with help of lifters.

On the other hand, the citizens and traders expressed their deep concerns over nepotism being showed by the district government to please the federal Minister and ignoring the general public in the city.

“We have raised voice against encroachments on Liaquat Road and DAV Road for last many years but nobody is paying heed. We do not have parking faculties for our customers,” said Akbar Khan, a trader.

He said that Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation high ups and officials had allowed the mafias to encroach roads and footpaths. He said that the DC should also order a grand operation against encroachments in the city instead of focusing on Lal Haveli and its tenant.

Many other traders also urged the DC to order civic bodies to launch operation against encroachments in Fawara Chowk, Ganjmandi, Gawalmandi, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, Committee Chowk and surroundings for a smooth flow of traffic.

They appreciated that the role of traffic police and CTO saying, “Wardens display their utmost efforts for easing the traffic rush despite massive encroachments.”