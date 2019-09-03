Share:

Islamabad-As many as 10 suspected dengue patients are admitted in government hospitals in the city.

Officials from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Services (Polyclinic) hospital confirmed that the federal territory did not remain safe during the ongoing dengue season.

Spokesperson PIMS Dr Waseem Khawaja said that 5 patients were admitted in the hospital’s dengue ward. He said that during the last month, around 200 dengue-positive patients were treated at PIMS.

He also said that the number of suspected dengue virus patients remained around 400 during the last month. He also added that 75 suspects were brought during the last week.

Dr Waseem said that the general medicine department head Dr Rauf Niazi was managing the dengue patients in special ward.

He said that arrangements had been made in isolation ward of dengue and staff had been also alerted for the services.

Dr Waseem said that the hospital administration had also increased anti-mosquito spray in the wards, rooms and premises of the hospital. He said that a vast number of patients reached with confirm dengue reports from private labs and hospital provided them medication.

He said that mostly patients received at PIMS were from the rural areas of Islamabad and Murree. He added that the hospital had taken all necessary measures to cope maximum number of patients as per its capacity.

Meanwhile, spokesperson Polyclinic Dr Shareef Astori said that 5 dengue patients were admitted in the hospital’s dengue ward.

He said that the number of dengue patients surged in September and it will likely increase in the next 20 days.

Dr Shareef said that affective dengue spray in rural areas of the city to eliminate the dengue virus will help controlling increasing number of patients. He said that Polyclinic hospital was comparatively nearer to populated rural areas of the city and it was receiving suspects of the dengue on daily basis.

Dr Shareef said that the dengue larva naturally eliminated in the intense weather either it is summer or winter.

“The season will continue until the temperature falls in winter,” he said.

Dr Shareef said that the hospital has provided all possible facilities to the dengue patients including isolation wards and separate beds. He said the hospital has a certain quantity of nets to fix over the bed to keep the patient in isolation.

Dr Shreef said that hospital treated a large number of patients including the suspected cases. He also said that rural areas of the city were most affected during the season which needed an effective anti-dengue campaign.

Details said that in the federal capital territory 182 dengue suspects were reported from the area of Rawat while 17 from area of Tarlai.

Details added that majority of the dengue cases were reported in allied hospitals of Rawalpindi where toll reached 629. In all across the country the virus was confirmed in 979 patients, including 683 of Punjab.