Rawalpindi-Two robbers shot injured a worker of a fuel station on Tuesday and made off with cash worth Rs200,000 in Aliot Village, sources said.

Separately, the robbers also looted gold, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from citizens while striking in two different localities, they said.

According to sources, two robbers riding on a motorcycle and having weapons barged into a petrol pump at Aliot Village and made the staffers hostage at gunpoint. They said that the robbers snatched Rs200,000 from cashier Asad Mehmood and shot injured him as he tried to put off resistance.

The robbers managed to escape from the scene while leaving the motorcycle behind whereas the injured cashier was moved to hospital for treatment.

A heavy contingent of Kahuta police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. Police also seized the motorcycle. A case was also registered against the fleeing robbers, sources said.

In Gujar Khan, a gang of robbers intercepted a driver while impersonating officials of law enforcement agencies outside a restaurant and snatched Rs200,000 from him. They fled in a car after committing the crime. Gujar Khan Police filed a case against the robbers on complaint of the victim driver and launched investigation.

On the other hand, a gang of robbers intercepted a female school teacher on gunpoint outside her house in Dhoke Paracha and robbed her off cash and gold ornaments. The victim immediately alerted Rescue 15 but police did not respond in time and inspected the crime scene after delay. Later, a case was registered with PS Sadiqabad against the accused on complaint of the victim, sources said.

SP Rai Mazhar, in a statement, said that police had seized the motorcycle of two robbers involved in crime and shooting cashier of filling station injured.

He said CCTV footage have also been obtained while the dacoits were traced. Police would arrest them within 24 hours, he said.

Meanwhile, police identified a robber shot dead by his own accomplices during a crime that took place in limits of PS Naseerabad, according to police spokesman.

He said that the robber who was shot dead by his fellows during a robbery in the jurisdiction of the PS Naseerabad had been identified. The accused, who had been shot dead by his other accomplices, turned out to be the ring-leader of inter-provincial dacoit gang. Two ID cards were recovered from his pocket as well; he has been identified by the affected shopkeeper as one of the accomplices of those robbers who shot him dead, after having confirmed his involvement and presence during the incident of robbery in question, he said.