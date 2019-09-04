Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday reconciled two Sikh and Muslim families after a Sikh girl tied the knot with a Muslim boy in Nanka Sahib.

Flanked by his wife, the met the families to get the issue resolved as the marriage created tension between the two families. As soon as the matter was brought to the notice of governor, he took to the families. His wife accompanied Sarwar to Darul Aman to meet the girl.

Sarwar said he was grateful to the both families for sorting out the issue on his request.

Father of Hassan said his family has no objection if the girl wanted to go with her family He also announced disowning his son. The father of girl Bhagwan Singh appreciated the decision and termed it historic. “Once again it has been established that minorities in Pakistan are safe,” he said .