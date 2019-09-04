Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated that the government was striving hard to provide all possible facilities to businessmen for accelerating economic activity in the country.

“The government is giving top priority to ease of doing business as it is a must for accelerating economic activity,” the Prime Minister said while talking to a delegation of leading industrialists and businessmen here at the PM Office.

The government was also focussing on generating business activity as it would create employment opportunities and reduce poverty, he added.

Imran Khan invited the industrialists and businessmen to present their proposals to the government for improving the country’s economy.

The process of policy and planning to bring improvement in the economy would be taken forward effectively in accordance with the proposals, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the government would continue consultation process on all sectors of the economy and meetings with business communities would be held regularly.

The business community expressed full trust in the government’s economic policies and lauded the government’s economic team efforts for betterment of economy.

The business community presented a number of proposals to the government about steps taken for promotion of investment, privatisation, increase in tax revenue, institutional reforms, expansion of tax net, preparation of annual budget, capacity building and creating job opportunities.

The meeting deliberated upon various proposals presented by the business community.

The Prime Minister directed his Cabinet members and advisers to seriously review those proposals and continue consultation process with the business community.

The meeting was attended by Mian Muhammad Mansha, Bashir Ali Muhammad, Ali Habib, Shahid Hussain, Khalil Sattar, Saqib Shirazi, Shahid Abudllah, Tariq Sehgal, Arif Habib, Musaddaq Zulqarnain and Sikandar Mustafa.

Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Maritime Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafiz Shaikh, Adviser on Trade Abdur Razak Dawood, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain and Chairman FBR Syed Shabbar Zaidi were also present.