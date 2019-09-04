Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday unanimously decided to knock all international doors to lift the curfew imposed by Indian government in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while briefing newsmen about cabinet decisions here yesterday.

Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar were also present during press briefing to further clarify government position on Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) issue which the Federal Cabinet again discussed yesterday.

She said the prime minister took the cabinet into confidence regarding measures being taken by the government to internationalise the Kashmir issue and to expose atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

Curricula to be streamlined under a unified policy

The prime minister apprised the cabinet of fascist, extremist mindset of the Modi government which was condemned by the cabinet members. She said due to effective diplomacy of the Pakistan, effective voices at OIC and European Union had emerged.Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan reiterated government’s commitment that it will stand by Kashmiris.

Referring to other issues that came up during the cabinet meeting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the prime minister directed to bring hospital waste management policy in next cabinet meeting after holding thorough consultation with the provinces.

The prime minister expressed displeasure over dumping of waste by government and private hospitals. PM Imran said all government hospitals in the federal capital briefed the cabinet about measures taken by them.

She said Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had put forth suggestion to cabinet to set up learning centres in big cities for facilitation of journalists as well as general public.

The youth and common people could avail internet facility as well as information.

The cabinet was briefed in detail about steps being taken for Madrassa reforms and to make curriculum uniform across various educational institutions in the country.

The curricula will be streamlined under a unified policy and minister of education will brief media in this regard. Dr Awan said the cabinet deferred issue of regularisation of services of contract and daily wage employees working under various ministries.

She said a high-powered committee will collect data from each ministry to make process transparent for regularisation of services.

She said cabinet deferred the discussion on real estate regulatory authority due to Senate in session. This issue will be discussed in next cabinet meeting in order to streamline various housing developments in the country.

Dr Awan said the cabinet decided to waive off visa condition for Malta for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

Earlier at the outset of the briefing, Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar spoke one by one on GIDC issue. They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the law minister to come up with recommendations to help resolve the issue.

“It is not a free lunch to fertiliser or any other sector,” said Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan adding that the GIDC waiver ordinance was drawn up on the pattern of GIDC (Amendment) Act introduced by the PML-N government for a similar settlement with the CNG sector.

The minister said the fertiliser industry will have to submit to a forensic audit to determine if it had collected GIDC from farmers, and if so, to what extent and would have to refund such amounts to the farmers through future price adjustment or surrender these amounts to government treasury.

“All industries that are part of the GIDC and contesting cases in courts will have to formally sign settlement agreements to withdraw their cases from the courts, pay 50pc of past arrears within 90 days upfront and avail half of GIDC rate in future,” Ayub said, adding that those who opt not to avail the option will be free to pursue court cases but they would not be entitled to lower rates once the cases are adjudicated.