ISLAMABAD - Indian occupied Kashmir has completed a full month under the siege of brutal Indian forces where the unrelenting communications blackout and curfew have brought the normal life to a standstill with markets shut and public transport off the roads since August 5. According to Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5 due to the continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline phones and closure of TV channels. The worst type of humanitarian crisis is looming large on the horizon of the occupied territory as people are facing acute shortage of food, medicines and other commodities. Hospitals have run out of medicine stock, while staff finds it difficult to turn up for duty due to curfew and restrictions imposed after India scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status a month ago. The IOK businessmen, too, are staring at a grim future as shops and business establishments are yet to resume normal activities for a full a month now.

Traders state that the carrying on routine business is impossible in the absence of mobile and Internet services. “In 2016, the uprising lasted for six months. The businesses suffered then too, but not like this time. We would do some business then but the lack of mobile services has completely paralysed the trade now. I had to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh as the detention fee at the Customs in Delhi as I was unable to collect my consignment from China on time. Due to no mobile and Internet, the information of the arrival of consignment did not reach me,” said Arif Ahmad, a businessmen dealing with housing products. The clampdown has badly affected the trade between Jammu region and Kashmir Valley with manufacturers and traders unable to recover payments.